Wigan Athletic took a step closer to Championship promotion with a 1-1 draw against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

This result moved the Latics level on points with Rotherham United, Leam Richardson’s side trailing the Millers on goal difference. What is more important is that they stay ahead of a chasing pack led by MK Dons.

Wigan took an early lead through winger Janes McClean (7′) who scored what was his ninth goal of a productive season. It was the only goal of a first-half display where Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers side were limited to just one shot in total.

The second half saw a more cagey affair from both sides. It was a half where Bolton Wanderers saw more of the ball but were finding Wigan Athletic a tough nut to crack. Yet crack it they did, the Trotters equalising through substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (83′) giving Evatt’s men a share of the points.

One player who stood out in what could be a very important point gained for Wigan Athletic was Tom Naylor.

The stats and numbers paint a picture…

The much-travelled Naylor made Wigan Athletic the 11th club in his career when he signed on at the DW Stadium last July. He arrived from Portsmouth where he’d enjoyed a three-year stay.

So far in Wigan Athletic’s 2021/22 League One campaign, the 30-year-old defensive midfielder has made 34 appearances, scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Playing in the centre of a midfield four against Bolton Wanderers, Naylor’s experience was key in a solid individual performance. As per WhoScored’s match stats, whilst his passing accuracy was average (52%), he excelled in other parts of his game against the Trotters.

He won all three of the tackles that he contested alongside winning four headers. More impressive numbers from the game came via his five clearances and also his game-leading six interceptions of Bolton Wanderers passes. These six interceptions helped break up attacks and he completed four more than any other player on the pitch.

Next up for Naylor and Wigan Athletic is another home game against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday evening. A point here will see the Latics top the table with Rotherham United not in league action until next weekend.