Nottingham Forest continue to play attractive football as they look to gain a Championship play-off place. They consolidated that with a 4-1 win away at Blackpool on Saturday.

It was a big win that saw Steve Cooper’s men push into the play-off places, though results elsewhere mean Nottingham Forest are still just outside the top six in 7th.

Effectively Nottingham Forest were out of sight by halftime. Goals from Philip Zinckernagel (11′) and a Brennan Johnson brace (30′, 36′) put Cooper’s men 3-0 up at the half.

The second half had a lot to live up to and whilst it didn’t quite hit the same heights, it still entertained. The goal action was at the end of the game, Forest going 4-0 up through Sam Surridge (82′) before a late consolation from Blackpool’s Callum Connolly (89′).

Whilst not getting on the scoresheet, one man who did stand out was Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates.

The numbers tell their own story…

Yates came up through the youth system at the City Ground has progressed into being a first-team regular. He has scored seven goals over 35 appearances this season.

As per WhoScored’s match stats, Yates’ contribution was key to a good performance against an easily-beaten Blackpool outfit. He completed 33 of his 43 attempted passes (77% accuracy) – one leading to a Nottingham Forest chance. However, a more impressive aspect of his game was his defensive contribution. He won both the tackles he went in for as well as winning two headers.

What stood out more were his game-leading eight clearances and also three interceptions as Forest kept Blackpool at bay.

Next up for Yates and Nottingham Forest is a home game against Coventry City on Tuesday evening.