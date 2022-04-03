Sunderland welcomed a struggling Gillingham outfit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, with the Black Cats leaving it late to snatch a 1-0 win.

Alex Neil’s side sat perfectly poised for a tilt at the play-offs ahead of kick-off against the Gills. After this 1-0 victory, they now sit 6th in the League One table – the last of the play-off places.

The first half saw Sunderland absolutely dominate possession (82%) and this led to 14 attempts on goal. Despite this dominance, the Black Cats couldn’t find a breakthrough in a half of football that ended goalless.

The second half was pretty much a repeat of the first one. Sunderland piled forward – again dominating possession (78.5%) – and fashioned a further nine attempts at goal. Something had to give and, eventually, that was the case. As time was running out, substitute Nathan Broadhead popped up with a late winner to send the home fans wild and secure a crucial three points.

Here are three Sunderland players who impressed in what turned out to be a hard-fought win for Alex Neil’s side.

Alex Pritchard – WhoScored rating 7.4

28-year-old attacking midfielder Pritchard was substituted at 69 minutes but still earned the game’s highest rating. Whilst on the pitch, he was highly accurate (82%) with his passing, completing 36 of his 44 pass attempts. What was more impressive was that four of these completions were key passes leading to chances for teammates. He also successfully completed all three of his dribble attempts.

Danny Batth – WhoScored rating 7.2

Central defender Batth was a rock at the heart of the Sunderland back four. He was highly accurate (83%) with his distribution, completing 58 passes across the game. He was also dominant in the air, winning seven headers. Whilst he wasn’t involved in any tackles, he did make four clearances and one interception to break up Gillingham attacks.

Dennis Cirkin – WhoScored rating 7.1

19-year-old Cirkin is making a name for himself on Wearside after his move from Spurs’ Under-23s. That was again the case against a dogged Gillingham outfit. The young left-back completed 44 passes as well as winning two headers. This was backed up with three completed tackles, three clearances and an interception that helped keep the Gills at bay.