Sheffield Wednesday welcomed a struggling AFC Wimbledon side to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, defeating them 2-1 thanks to a late winner.

It was a result that saw Darren Moore’s men climb to 5th place in the League One table. With six games left in their season, the Owls’ destiny is in their own hands.

The first half saw Moore’s side apply the early pressure, scoring through Jack Hunt to give the Owls an early lead. The lead soon cancelled out though, with Ayoub Assal drawing Mark Bowen’s side level.

It was a half of football where the goals and chances were shared but one where Sheffield Wednesday hogged the ball (71.3%) but were unable to convert this dominance. The second half again saw Sheffield Wednesday control possession and create more chances than their visitors. However, despite again dominating possession they were finding it hard to break a resolute AFC Wimbledon side down.

Possession told in the end though and Sheffield Wednesday were able to grab all three points at the death. Lee Gregory scored his 10th goal of a productive season for the Owls to secure another important win.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who impressed in what was a hard-fought 2-1 win against a resolute AFC Wimbledon outfit.

Jack Hunt – WhoScored rating 7.4

Right-sided ace Hunt saw a lot of Sheffield Wednesday possession (6.7%) across the whole game. The Owls went in front after he opened the scoring on 12 minutes with what was only his second goal of the current campaign. Away from that headline figure, he was accurate (65%) with his passing, completing 32 passes with two key passes creating chances. He also won four headers and made one interception.

Harlee Dean – WhoScored rating 7.3

Central defender Dean played at the centre of a back three for Sheffield Wednesday against AFC Wimbledon. The 30-year-old put in a dominant performance that helped keep Darren Moore’s side in what was a tight game. This dominance was typified by 13 headers that he won – nine more than any other player on the pitch. He also won both tackles that he contested as well as making four clearances.

Barry Bannan – WhoScored rating 7.1

Veteran midfielder Bannan put in yet another of those consistent performances that have become his trademark. He scored highly partly due to his assist for Jack Hunt’s opening goal of the game – his 10th assist of a very productive season. His passing was very accurate (80%) with 43 completed passes from his 54 attempts. What was more impressive was the five key passes he made, creating five chances for teammates.