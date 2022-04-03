Wigan Athletic hosted Lancashire rivals Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the tie ending 1-1 after a late equaliser from the visitors.

The result sees Leam Richardson’s men stay 2nd in the League One table, leaving them behind Rotherham United on goal difference.

It was a first-half where Bolton Wanderers might have had the most possession (54%) but the home side posed more danger with six shots at goal. It was from one of these that Wigan took an early lead through James McClean (7′) – his ninth goal of the season.

Wigan Athletic continued to push and probe in a game that they were bossing. Easily the busiest of both sides, the Latics restricted Ian Evatt’s men to just one shot at goal across the 45 minutes.

The second half was a more cagey affair with Wigan Athletic looking to protect their slender advantage, while Bolton Wanderers enjoyed much more of the game’s possession as they looked for a way back into the game.

The breakthrough for the Trotters came when substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (83′) profited from a Will Aimson ball to drag Bolton Wanderers level. That proved to be the last goal action of an entertaining draw.

Here are three Wigan Athletic players who impressed despite the Latic’s late draw at the DW Stadium.

Tom Naylor – WhoScored rating 7.5

30-year-old central midfielder Naylor played his part in a solid display from Wigan Athletic. Whilst not accurate (54%) with his passing, he was still strong in other parts of his game. He won four headers as well and completed all three of his tackles, five clearances and a game-high six interceptions.

James McClean – WhoScored rating 7.4

It was Wigan Athletic favourite McClean whose first-half goal set the Latics up for what would have been a good win against tricky opponents. However, his overall game offered more than just this goal. He won four headers and made two tackles as Bolton pressed forward. He walked a tightrope with an early yellow card but managed to still shine.

Max Power – WhoScored rating 7.0

Power was another of Wigan Athletic’s players who put in a shift for Richardson’s men against Bolton Wanderers. He completed 33 of his 51 passes (65%) with three of these passes being key passes leading to chances. He also completed both of his tackles as well as making one interception.