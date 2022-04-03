Nottingham Forest had a trip to the seaside on Saturday to face a midtable Blackpool side, and they came back with three points after a 4-1 win.

It initially moved Nottingham Forest up to 6th, only for Blackburn Rovers’ draw with Coventry City to push them back down to 7th.

It was a first-half display that saw Steve Cooper’s charges take it to their hosts, enjoying more of the early possession. Indeed, it was Forest who took the lead through Philip Zinckernagel (11′) – his shot looping over Tangerines stopper Daniel Grimshaw after hitting a defender’s boot.

Further pressure saw Forest go 2-0 ahead through Brennan Johnson (30′), the 20-year-old turning from provider to scorer. That cushion saw Forest playing with a degree more freedom. Six minutes later, that man Johnson (36′) put the visitors 3-0 up. That was a score carried through to the half-time whistle.

The second half had a lot to live up to after such a dominant first-half display from Nottingham Forest. It was a half of football where Blackpool needed to claw themselves back into the game. In fairness, the Tangerines did make much of the early running and created more of the chances.

However, they were always chasing a game that was getting away from them. This proved harder to do when substitute Sam Surridge (82′) put Nottingham Forest 4-0 up. With time running out, there was just enough on the clock for Blackpool to grab a late consolation goal from Callum Connolly (89′) to make it 4-1.

Here are three Nottingham Forest players who impressed in a deserved victory over Blackpool.

Brennan Johnson – WhoScored rating 9.5

Johnson put on the kind of display that justified why there are teams looking very closely at him. With two goals and an assist, Johnson was always likely to get the game’s highest rating. With his speed and ability to ghost past players, the 20-year-old was a threat all afternoon and one who Blackpool would have been glad to see the back of when he was substituted.

Philip Zinckernagel – WhoScored rating 7.9

27-year-old Zinckernagel scored the fifth goal of what is looking like a productive loan deal from Premier League strugglers Watford. It was enough to secure a high rating but his game was more than just that goal. He completed 19 of his 21 pass attempts (90%) and also completed two dribble attempts. Added to this, he weighed in with three tackles.

Ryan Yates – WhoScored rating 7.7

Playing at the heart of Nottingham Forest’s midfield, Yates was a key reason behind their success. He completed 33 of his 43 pass attempts (77%) – one of these being a key pass. He also won both tackles he contested as well as making eight clearances and three interceptions.