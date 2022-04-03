Birmingham City host West Brom in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City welcome West Brom to St. Andrew’s this afternoon in what is a bigger game for the travelling side.

The Blues find themselves in 19th place of the Championship table in another poor season for the Midlands club who never seem to get into a rhythm in recent seasons. Lee Bowyer’s side are winless in their previous four league outings, drawing 0-0 to Russell Martin’s Swansea City last time out.

As for the Baggies, they sit bang in the middle of the table, which is a below-par season considering the calibre of the squad. But, play-offs aren’t out of the question with Steve Bruce’s side eight points behind Blackburn Rovers in 6th, but they will need to pick up some real form as we enter the closing months of the season.

Some may regard this game as a derby, and some may not, but nevertheless, it’s a short trip to St. Andrews for West Brom in a must-win game.

Here we look at the latest West Brom team news ahead of the tie…

West Brom team news…

Baggies boss Bruce was on hand to provide some injury news on his squad.

January signing Daryl Dike hasn’t played since January and is still out with a knee tendon problem, with the 61-year-old manager stating that they have to be ‘patient’ with the American.

Other striker Kenneth Zohore has picked up a re-injury and remains out, while Matt Phillips is back out on the grass. None of the players who headed out on international duty have returned with injuries in a boost for Bruce’s Baggies.

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Ajayi

O’Shea

Clarke

Furlong

Gardner-Hickman

Livermore

Mowatt

Reach

Grant

Robinson

Dara O’Shea could replace Kyle Bartley after the latter was substituted off during their 2-2 draw with Bristol City, whilst Adam Reach will be eyeing a start over Conor Townsend.

The game at St. Andrews gets underway at 3:00 pm this afternoon.