Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given a positive injury update on three first-team players in his press-conference ahead of their trip to Peterborough United this weekend.

Middlesbrough faced Chelsea in the FA Cup Quarter Final in their last outing before the international break, and two defenders left the pitch injured in the 2-0 defeat.

Dael Fry was replaced at half-time, whilst Paddy McNair limped off just before the hour mark. Riley McGree wasn’t fit enough to even make the squad.

However, Wilder has since suggested that Fry, McNair and McGree are in contention to face Peterborough United tomorrow.

“We’re going into the last nine games of the season with a healthy squad,” he said.

“A group that’s really focused and know what’s in front of us, knows where we can take this and from a health point of view, an incredible position that we are in.

“We’ve only got Martin Payero that is possibly a week to ten days away from being involved in the first-team, which I think is quite unique at this stage of the season.”

With only Payero out of action, this suggests elsewhere there are no injury concerns for the likes the aforementioned three players.

Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi are confirmed to be out for the rest of the campaign, and will continue to work through their recovery over the summer ahead of next season.

Will Fry, McNair, and McGree start against Peterborough United?

Depending on the extent of his injury Fry is likely to come back in and start against Grant McCann’s side.

McNair played 90 minutes for Northern Ireland in their midweek friendly with Hungary and so will be fit enough to start.

If either of Fry or McNair do not start, either Lee Peltier or Sol Bamba will play in their place.

McGree on the other hand may continue to be rested with Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, and Marcus Tavernier the go-to choices in the midfield three. However, McGree could be introduced in the second-half.