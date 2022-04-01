Sunderland return to League One action tomorrow afternoon against Gillingham as the Black Cats aim to go seven unbeaten.

Gillingham struggled at the start of the campaign, but following the dismissal of Steve Evans and the appointment of Neil Harris, things have picked up.

Gillingham are now on a run of three wins from their previous four away outings and they’ll be looking to upset the odds against the Wearsiders who need all three points to climb back into the top six.

Games during the international break have seen the Black Cats fall out of play-off spots, and with seven games left, Sunderland need a mixture of good luck and a good run to claw themselves back into the play-offs this season.

Here we look at two players Alex Neil should consider dropping for tomorrow’s Gillingham affair…

Corry Evans

Sunderland captain Corry Evans hasn’t come short of criticism recently and the Northern Irish international could benefit from some time out the squad.

His role as a holding midfielder is, at times, crucial, but recently he’s seen by many Sunderland fans as someone who halts any progression on the pitch with few forward passes.

With the likes of Luke O’Nien, Jay Matete and Dan Neil back and firing again, Neil isn’t without options to replace the experienced midfielder and at home against a struggling Gillingham side, Sunderland could benefit from playing a more attacking minded player in that spot.



Dennis Cirkin

Recently, Sunderland have been deploying a three-at-the-back system and in which, Cirkin has been playing on the left of the back three. This is obviously a slight change to his usual wing-back role, but much like Evans, some Sunderland fans believe he could benefit from some time out of the team.

With Danny Batth returning from an ankle injury and Callum Doyle having a lot of rest recently, both these natural centre-halves, alongside Bailey Wright and even midfielder Carl Winchester, would probably be seen as better options in a back three.

It’ll be interesting to see how Neil sees Gillingham’s threat and whether he opts for a more natural defensive line to deal with what will be thrown at them.