Charlton Athletic have had a frustrating season and need to improve their squad this summer.

Charlton Athletic will be gearing up for Johnnie Jackson’s first full campaign at the helm in the next transfer window.

One player they should look at luring to The Valley is Forest Green Rovers ace Kane Wilson.

The right wing-back has caught the eye in League Two this term and needs to test himself at a higher level.

Fits the bill for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic’s recruitment policy over recent times has been signing players aged 25 and under. Wilson, 22, fits the bill for the London club and has the potential to develop and get better in the future.

The West Brom academy graduate joined Forest Green Rovers back in 2020 and has quickly established himself as one of their most prized assets now.

His form in this campaign has helped Rob Edwards’ side rise to the top of the fourth tier table. The full-back has made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Gloucestershire outfit and has chipped in with an impressive 14 assists.

As per WhoScored, he has made an average of 1.4 tackles, 0.8 interceptions and makes 31.8 passes per game this season which makes him a key part of Rovers’ team and has seen him get linked with Bristol City recently.

However, Charlton Athletic should swoop in and they would be able to offer him regular first-team football, which the Robins may not be able to in the Championship.

Chris Gunter and Adam Matthews are both out of contract at the end of June and are facing uncertain futures right now. Wilson, who is also due to become a free agent this summer, would provide a much younger and more exciting alternative to the Addicks’ current options in his position.