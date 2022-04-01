Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes says that James Garner is the one United youngster who he’s looking forward to playing with one day.

Garner, 21, has been on loan with Nottingham Forest for the past season-and-a-half.

In that time, the midfielder has thoroughly impressed in the Championship, racking up 51 league appearances for the Reds in total.

He’s shone this season under Steve Cooper scoring three and assisting four in his 31 league outings so far.

And now, Fernandes has hailed the Manchester United academy product, saying that he’s the United youngster that he’s most looking forward to playing with in the future.

He said in a recent Twitter Q&A:

Garner’s Nottingham Forest sit in 9th place of the Championship table and have a great chance of securing a play-off spot, and potentially more this season.

The Reds have shot up the table under Cooper’s watch and Garner has once again been a huge player for Forest.

He has all the capabilities of a Premier League midfielder and could one day pair Fernandes in the middle of the Old Trafford pitch – potentially next season with Garner’s summer ahead looking undecided.

One for the future…

Garner looks to be one of the brightest youngsters that United have produced in modern times. His time at Forest has helped him progress both physically and technically and without it, he certainly wouldn’t be the player he is today.

For now, his focus will be on Forest’s promotion push, with his side returning to action away at Blackpool tomorrow.