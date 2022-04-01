Wigan Athletic are hunting down promotion to the Championship and are currently 2nd in the League One table behind Rotherham United.

Wigan Athletic will need to start thinking about their recruitment in the summer and assess areas where they need to improve.

They should go all out to sign Oxford United ace Cameron Brannagan to bolster their midfield department for the next campaign.

Blackpool made bids to sign him in the January but weren’t able to lure him away from the Kassam Stadium. However, if the U’s fail to go up this term, could his current club give in and sell him in the next window?

Ideal for Wigan Athletic

Signing Brannagan, who is from the North West, would be a big statement of intent by Wigan Athletic if they were able to persuade him to move back up north.

He is a decent age (25), has the potential to develop and will want to test himself in the Championship – assuming Leam Richardson’s side get over the line.

The former England youth international would be guaranteed regular first-team football at the DW Stadium, as opposed to going to a second tier club where he would have more competition for places.

The Latics are a team going somewhere and are showing some ambition under chairman Talal Al Hammad. For example, in the last window they lured Josh Magennis and Graeme Shinnie down to the third tier from Hull City and Derby County respectively, whilst last summer they were able to make impressive acquisitions like James McClean, Jack Whatmough and Jason Kerr.

Brannagan has proven himself in League One since joining Oxford United in 2018 and has scored 28 goals and picked up 15 assists in 183 games for them in all competitions to date.

As per WhoScored, the former Liverpool man has this term made an average of 1.4 key passes, takes 2.7 shots and makes 1.1 interceptions per game making him an integral part of Karl Robinson’s side.

Wigan Athletic will need central midfielders this summer with loan pair Tom Bayliss and Glen Rea returning to Preston North End and Luton Town this summer and there is not many better than Brannagan in that position in the lower leagues.