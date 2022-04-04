Fulham manager Marco Silva will have an important decision to make in the summer about the future of on loan Hibernian winger Sylvester Jasper.

The 20-year-old has had an impressive season where he spent the first-half of the campaign in League Two with Colchester United. He netted three times and laid on two assists in 24 games.

Following his great form, he is now trying his luck in Scotland with Hibernian and has provided two assists in nine appearances.

Jasper’s contract at Craven Cottage expires in the summer of 2023, but Hibs have an option to buy, and manager Shaun Maloney hopes to reach an agreement that will make him a full time Hibs player.

“I think that will have to be discussed pretty soon, yes,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News.

“It’s difficult to really say anything until we’ve actually got something definitive but from my side, I’m really pleased with how he’s playing.

“What I really see in Sylvester is a real hunger to improve so if that continues, then I certainly hope we’ll continue to work with each other next season.”

What next for the Fulham man?

On the back of an excellent season, he has recently been called up to the Bulgaria U21 side and has four caps for his country.

Jasper has played three times for Fulham’s first-team having featured in the Championship twice as well as a cameo in the FA Cup. Most of his game time has come for the U18s and U23s, scoring 22 goals and providing 23 assists in 66 games across both age groups combined.

Still at a young age, he has his best years ahead of him. But with limited first team opportunities at Craven Cottage, it seems as though Silva’s senior side is still a fair way away from the young forward.

The Cottagers have lots of options in the attacking third, so Jasper might be better off joining Hibernian on a permanent basis if he wants to be a first-team regular at this stage in his career.