Hartlepool United boss Greame Lee has reiterated his desire to keep star forward Luke Molyneux beyond the end of the season.

Molyneux, 24, has been in great form for the Pools who find themselves sitting mid-table in League Two.

With 12 goals to his name across all competitions, the former Sunderland man’s eye for goal and flexibility in the forward positions makes him an attractive proposition for many clubs this summer.

Despite Hartlepool United enjoying a fine return to life back in the EFL, they have been unable to tie Molyneux down to a new deal at present, with reports recently linking him with a move away.

Via a report from the Hartlepool Mail, Lee has spoke about the forward’s future ahead of Saturday’s clash against Salford City.

“We’re doing whatever we can and we’ve been fighting to do whatever we can.

“You know it’s a difficult situation regarding a player who might have interest elsewhere because of his performances in the cups.

”I think he’s got interest (in teams chasing his signature), but we’re fighting to see what we can do to keep him.”

A potential excellent addition for someone…

With plenty of experience playing in both League Two and the National League, Molyneux has an experienced head on his shoulders at just 24.

Averaging 1.7 shots per 90 (WhoScored), the high shot volume striker is not afraid to try his luck from distance which could suit a side that the opposition sits deep against.

Despite often featuring through the middle, Molyneux’s work out of possession doesn’t go unnoticed averaging 0.6 tackles and 0.3 interceptions per game.

Potentially available on a free transfer in the summer, the former Gateshead man would be a fine addition for someone out there.

He is attracting interest from the Scottish Premiership, League One and fellow League Two clubs and has a big decision to make on his future.

For now though, his focus will be on helping Hartlepool United finish this season strongly and they are back in action tomorrow at home to in-form Salford City.