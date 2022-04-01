Wigan Athletic are in for a thrilling end to the season and are currently only one point off League One leaders Rotherham United with two games in hand.

If Wigan Athletic win this weekend they will put themselves in the driving seat to win the title and return to the Championship.

At the start of the campaign, the Latics were expected to challenge for at least the play-offs and are now looking likely to go beyond that.

Tomorrow’s clash against Bolton Wanderers won’t be a walkover for Leam Richardson’s side and their rivals will be keen to dent their promotion push.

Wigan Athletic team news

Midfielder Jordan Cousins may make his return this weekend after spending six weeks out injured. This is a big positive as it was feared Cousins may have been out all season.

Glen Rea has also had his loan terminated by parent club Luton Town after suffering a knee injury

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Kerr

Whatmough

Tilt

Darikwa

Shinnie

Power

McClean

Keane

Magennis

Humphrys

One hand on the title…

Wigan Athletic continue to grind out wins and have an opportunity to leapfrog Rotherham United at the summit this weekend with the Millers in action in the Papa John’s Trophy final tomorrow against Sutton United at Wembley.

3rd place MK Dons continue to breathe down the Latics’ neck and are three points behind ahead of their game against Shrewsbury Town at home tomorrow.

However, Richardson’s side have two games in-hand on the Dons as well so are in a very strong position.

Their game against Bolton Wanderers is live on Sky Sports at 12:30.