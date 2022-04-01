Hull City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this evening.

Hull City host Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight, in what should prove to be an exciting contest.

The Tigers currently sit in 20th place of the table after an inconsistent showing so far under Shota Arveladze whilst the Terriers remain in 4th place after an impressive season under Carlos Corberan.

With Hull looking indifferent in recent weeks though, we look at two players who Arveladze could consider dropping for tonight’s game:

Greg Docherty

The Scot has been a mainstay in the side for the past two seasons. Last time round he missed just two league fixtures and proved a useful player throughout, and this time round he’s missed only two league games as well.

But he’s registered just one goal contribution all season. He remains relatively unchallenged in the middle of the park but the time might be right for Arveladze to show Docherty that he’s not undroppable.

Tom Eaves

The attacker has netted four goals in 26 league outings this season. He’s recently returned to the side after missing three games through February and he scored the only goal in the 3-1 defeat v Luton Town last time out.

There’s certainly Hull City fans who favour Eaves, but under Arveladze he hasn’t really made an imprint up top – he’s played as the lone striker in the last three outings but not to much effect, and so he could be another who the Tigers boss reconsiders ahead of tonight.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.