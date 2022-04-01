Sheffield Wednesday were among the sides linked with Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Reports claimed last summer that Sheffield Wednesday were among those watching Boyle during the 2020/21 season, and it was said that they were keen on bringing him to Hillsborough.

However, rumours failed to materialise into anything further and ultimately, the centre-back remained with Cheltenham Town.

Now though, after fresh developments, Sheffield Wednesday would be wise to revive their interest.

Boyle’s contract at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium expires at the end of this season and Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff recently admitted the Robins are “probably” resigned to losing their captain this summer.

The 26-year-old has been offered a new deal by the club, but it seems as though he has little intention of penning the contract. As a result, Boyle will be available for nothing this summer, so Wednesday should definitely look at a deal.

As are many clubs, the Owls will have to function with a pretty limited budget this summer, so the free transfer market will be fruitful again.

What would he offer Sheffield Wednesday?

Boyle would bring an abundance of experience and leadership to Hillsborough. He has donned the captain’s armband for much of this season after Cheltenham Town lost Ben Tozer to Wrexham and has played a key role in helping the Robins enjoy a strong first season of League One football.

In terms of his playing style, Boyle is a powerful figure in the air, winning an average of 4.7 aerial duels per game this season (WhoScored).

He isn’t only defensively strong though, averaging 69.3% pass success rate. Boyle is a threat from set-pieces too, managing an impressive 24 goals in 190 games for Cheltenham Town.

As a proven League One centre-back, a leader, and a potential bargain signing, Sheffield Wednesday should definitely look at reigniting their previous interest in Boyle this summer.