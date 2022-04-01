Cardiff City’s loan star Cody Drameh says they ‘have to win’ Saturday’s clash against Swansea City.

The Swans won the reverse fixture 3-0 back in October but a lot has changed since Cardiff City appointed Steve Morison in December.

With shrewd loan January recruitment, the Bluebirds have transformed during the second-half of the campaign with the Leeds United loanee playing a massive part in their success.

Featuring as a right wing-back, the 20-year-old has dazzled Bluebirds supporters with his athleticism and impressive delivery adding to their attacking threat.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash via WalesOnline’s live blog, Drameh spoke about the impact that the home fans could have while suggesting the squad are looking forward going into battle this weekend.

”The excitement is going up.

”We are really looking forward to it, let’s hope we can get the win.

”There was a stat that no club has won it twice in a season, so hopefully we can stop Swansea doing that!

”Whenever I go to a post office or shop, Cardiff City fans keep telling me about it. They keep saying ‘Come on Cardiff’ and ‘you guys can’t lose!”

”We have to win the game!”

”It’s a tough place to go when you’re away I’m guessing there will have been a lot of home wins. It shows how big of an impact the fans can have”.

The numbers behind Drameh’s success…

Along with his three assists, Drameh’s positivity with the ball is underlined with his dribbles per 90 1.1 (WhoScored).

His defensive numbers also make for good reading averaging 3.7 tackles, 1 interception and 1.9 clearances with his tackling number’s toping the Cardiff City charts.

With Swansea City set to be boasted by the availability of January arrival Nathanael Ogbeta, who featured twice for England’s U20’s side during the international break, a fascinating battle looks set to commence between both sides wing-backs.

Cardiff City are currently 17th in the Championship table and are comfortably above the relegation zone with eight games left to play. They will be hoping for a strong end to the season before assessing their squad in the summer.

Their opponents sit a place above them in the league table in 16th and their campaign has been hit and miss under Russell Martin since he made the move from MK Dons last summer.