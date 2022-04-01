Nottingham Forest travel to Blackpool in the Championship’s early kick-off tomorrow lunchtime.

Nottingham Forest head to the seaside to face a strong Blackpool side tomorrow.

It promises to be an entertaining clash between two sides who love to attack, and who’ve both enjoyed strong seasons in the second tier.

Forest go into this one in 9th place of the table and they’ll be hoping that they can eventually win their games in hand to claim a play-off spot, whilst Blackpool sit in 13th and will dream of a top 10 finish this season.

Nottingham Forest team news

Duo Ethan Horvath and Richie Laryea will both be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s game after featuring over this month’s international break.

Max Lowe (groin), Scott McKenna (hamstring), Steve Cook (ankle) and Lewis Grabban (ankle) all remain sidelined, though the latter is closing in on a return to action.

Predicted XI

Horvath (GK)

Colback

Figueiredo

Worrall

Spence

Garner

Yates

Lolley

Zinckernagel

Johnson

Davis

With several key injuries, expect to see an unchanged side from that one that lost v Liverpool in the FA Cup last time out.

We should see a back-four with Jack Colback filling in at left-back and Tobias Figueiredo in the middle. Elsewhere, the attacking midfield three of Joe Lolley, Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson looked good against Liverpool, and should cause Blackpool a lot of problems.

A win for Forest tomorrow could see them move into the top-six. It’ll be a tough game and the lunchtime kick-off seems to favour the underdog, but Cooper will have his side well up for the fight.