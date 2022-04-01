Ipswich Town chief Mark Ashton has said he thinks manager Kieran McKenna has made his stance over Kayden Jackson’s future at the club “clear”.

After a challenging 2021, Jackson has made his way back into the Ipswich Town side under McKenna’s management.

The 28-year-old played in seven consecutive games across February and early March, managing three goals and three assists in a strong run for the Tractor Boys. However, question marks have remained around Jackson’s future with the club as he closes in on the end of his contract.

Now, club CEO Ashton has provided a fresh insight on Jackson’s situation.

As quoted by TWTD, Ashton joked that midfielder Sam Morsy is the new head of recruitment after he commented on Jackson’s future earlier this week before stating the striker will stay if everything aligns.

“Sam (Morsy) must be the new head of recruitment!

“I think Kieran (McKenna) has made it clear that Kayden is someone he foresees being here so we’ll step through that process and as ever that takes a little bit of time and if all those stars line up then he’ll be here.”

A promising future

Regardless of whether or not Ipswich Town are able to sneak into the play-offs this season, the past few months under McKenna have shown there is reason for hope looking ahead.

With a promising young coach at the helm and plenty of financial backing, it seems as though the club are finally moving in the right direction after a difficult few years at Portman Road.

Jackson could yet play an important part in the club’s future too. He has proven himself in League One before and could be a key player if he remains onboard, but it remains to be seen if everything falls into place to allow him to stay at Ipswich Town.