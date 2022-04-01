Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said the club are yet to receive international clearance for Filip Uremovic as he looks to make his Blades’ debut this weekend.

Amid a shortage of options at centre-back, Sheffield United swooped to sign Croatian international Uremovic on a short-term deal following the suspension of his contract with Rubin Kazan.

However, it has now emerged that Heckingbottom and co are still waiting on international clearance from FIFA, and the centre-back won’t be able to play until it has come through.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Blades boss stated everything else is ready to go, they now just need the green light from FIFA.

“We are just waiting on international clearance. Everything is done and ready to go.

“Rubin Kazan still own his registration and that needs to be cleared for us through FIFA. This is the frustrating bit because you are ready to go but this final bit just needs pushing over the line.”

Stoke City await…

A clash with Stoke City presents Sheffield United with a good chance to pick up another three points. The Potters are coasting towards the end of the season with nothing to play for, while the stakes are far higher for the Blades.

Heckingbottom and co could rise as high as 3rd with a win, while a defeat could see them end the weekend outside of the players if results elsewhere go against them.

Having Uremovic available for selection could prove to be a big boost for the Blades, given the shortage of centre-back options in recent weeks. Youngster Kyron Gordon has come into the side while fellow academy talent Kacper Lopata has made his way onto the bench amid the injury worries within Sheffield United’s defensive department.