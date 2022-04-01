Promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town are hosted by Hull City in the Championship this evening.

Huddersfield Town in 4th entered the international break with two losses on the bounce, allowing teams above them to crawl away and teams below them catch-up.

Hull City are in 20th place, but look as though they will be safe for another season in the Championship with them 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

The Terriers really need to pick up their form if they want to retain a play-off spot, or even go for a top-two spot, and boss Carlos Corberan might need to make a few tweaks to his squad this weekend in order to do so.

Here are two Huddersfield Town players Corberan could drop ahead of the clash…

Danel Sinani

The on-loan Norwich City winger had a poor game by his standards last time out, after his side lost 3-0 to Bournemouth before the international break.

The Luxembourg international played up-front alongside top scorer Danny Ward and failed to make any impact. As a result, the Terriers boss could replace the 24-year-old with Josh Koroma, who was substituted on in place of Sinani against the Cherries.

Duane Holmes

The American is another attacker who didn’t have a great game, which is expected considering they failed to score with the seven attempts they had on goal.

Holmes was replaced with Chelsea loanee Faustino Anjorin as they shifted their formation to try and get themselves back into the game. The 20-year-old could may well take a starting XI spot in the Hull City game tonight in an attempt to recoup some form.

The game gets underway at 7:45pm this evening.