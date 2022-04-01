Cardiff City are close to signing St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

Cardiff City are set to lure the stopper to the Championship.

Alnwick, 28, sees his deal expire this summer and he is poised to join the Bluebirds for next season on a pre-contract agreement.

The Scottish Sun claim Steve Morison’s side are beating Aberdeen and Hibernian to his signature.

Cardiff City boosting goalkeeping department

Cardiff City currently have Dillon Phillips and Alex Smithies as their two senior goalkeeping options at the moment but the latter is out of contract at the end of June.

Alnwick’s arrival would give them more competition and depth for the number one spot next term.

The former England youth international has impressed in the Scottish Premiership over the past two seasons at St Mirren and they will be disappointed to be losing their first choice ‘keeper for nothing.

He started his career at Sunderland before switching to rivals Newcastle United as a youngster in 2008.

Alnwick went on to play eight times for the Toon Army, as well as having loan spells away at Gateshead and Bradford City to gain experience, before leaving on a permanent basis in 2015.

The North East-born man has since played for Port Vale, Rangers, Scunthorpe United and Blackpool and is now set for a return to England with Cardiff City.

Morison’s side are comfortably mid-table and appear to be keeping one eye on the next campaign with Alnwick set to be their first arrival.