West Brom boss Steve Bruce has revealed striker Daryl Dike is unlikely to play again this season due to injury.

In the January transfer window, West Brom recruited American striker Dike on a permanent deal, bringing him to The Hawthorns in one of the winter’s more eye-catching Championship transfers.

However, since then, Dike has struggled with injury problems, limiting him to only two appearances for the Baggies.

Prior to the international break, it was said that the 21-year-old was targeting a return from a hamstring injury after the break. But now, Bruce has revealed another big blow to Dike.

As quoted by Joseph Masi, Bruce has said Dike is unlikely to feature again this season.

The former Barnsley loan man was offered the chance to do his rehabilitation in the United States, but the Oklahoma-born talent has decided to stay in England.

A slow start…

It was hoped that Dike would arrive at West Brom and have a similar impact to the one he had when he joined Barnsley in 2021. However, injury has limited his game time and he hasn’t been able to get a consistent run of game time going, being forced off 53 minutes into his first start against Peterborough United back in January.

There’s no doubting that Dike could prove to be a brilliant striker in the future. He has the potential to play at the very top and boasts a strong goalscoring record despite his age, but his time with West Brom hasn’t gone quite as anyone would have hoped so far.

If he is indeed out for the season, it will be hoped that Dike can take the time over the summer to recover ahead of what will hopefully be a fruitful 2022/23 season for both the player and West Brom.