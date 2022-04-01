Middlesbrough took on Chelsea in the FA Cup Quarter Final in their last match before the international break, but they get their league campaign back underway at Peterborough United this weekend.

Middlesbrough are currently seventh in the Championship table and two points outside of the play-off places. A win could see them up to as high as fifth in the standings.

Boro fielded a strong side in the cup two weeks ago and they will likely field a similar team against Peterborough United.

The game could be vital for Middlesbroughs’ play-off hopes, and here we look at two players manager Chris Wilder could consider dropping ahead of the game…

Neil Taylor

Taylor had a poor game against Thomas Tuchel’s side and was replaced by Marc Bola just before the hour mark. He struggled to deal with both Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech and both of Chelsea’s goals came from his lapses in concentration down the left-side.

Bola has had a tough time with injuries this season and Taylor was brought in as a free agent in November as a back-up. But with Bola back fit he could come back in to replace veteran at Peterborough United.

Aaron Connolly

Two goals in 12 games means that Connolly is at risk of rotation this weekend.

Although he did score in Middlesbrough’s last Championship outing away at Birmingham, there are players who deserve to be in the starting eleven ahead of him and could be knocking on the door.

Andraz Sporar is Boro’s second highest scorer this season, whilst Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn are also in contention to replace the on loan Brighton and Hove Albion forward.