Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted an exciting 2-2 draw between Barnsley and Reading as the teams meet this weekend.

Barnsley host Reading at Oakwell tomorrow afternoon, with it being a massive game between two sides in the Championship relegation battle.

The Tykes have started to sort of find their feet in recent months, getting themselves up from the bottom of the table to 22nd, and now having a big chance of staying up in the second tier. Last time out, Poya Asbaghi’s side were on the end of a 2-0 South Yorkshire derby defeat to Sheffield United but will be chomping at the bit to get back to winning ways on Saturday, especially with it being against their relegation rivals.

As for the Royals, they sit in 21st place, just five points ahead of their opponents. In their last two league outings, Paul Ince’s side have shocked many, drawing against 2nd place Bournemouth and beating Blackburn Rovers who sit in 6th. They will be looking to carry on that form with a big win this weekend to extend the gap between them and the drop zone.

Both sides need the win, but Sky Sports’ Prutton has opted for a goal fest of a draw, thinking the game will end at 2-2:

“This is a huge, huge game. There are five points between these two sides either side of the relegation line. A win here for Barnsley would be absolutely massive, defeat would be almost curtains on their survival hopes.

“Reading secured a huge win over Blackburn before the international break to give themselves a bit of breathing space over the bottom three. They will know what’s at stake in this game. I think there could be a few goals, but I’ll go for a draw.”

The implications

A home win would take the gap from five points to just two with seven games to go in the Championship season, whilst an away win would put Reading eight points clear of the drop zone, allowing bags of breathing space as we approach the business end of the season.

It’s make or break for both sides, with it being their biggest chance of getting closer to where they want to be. Whoever wins could be staying up.