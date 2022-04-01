Stoke City face Sheffield United this weekend as they look to build on their 2-0 win over Millwall last time out.

Stoke City won’t be happy with this season. The Potters would have hoped of making a push for the play-offs this season but a poor 2022 has left them way out of the promotion picture down in 15th.

As for Sheffield United, they sit in 5th and are right amongst the sides vying for a top six finish. Paul Heckingbottom has led a march up the table following a poor start to the season and another win this weekend would be a big boost.

After picking up a long-awaited win last time out, Michael O’Neill may not want to make many chances against the Blades, but here are two chances he should consider making…

Josh Maja

It hasn’t clicked for Maja since his arrival from Bordeaux on transfer deadline day in January, managing only two goals in 11 outings.

He played all 90 minutes last time out but if he was to drop to the bench, it could free a place in the starting XI for one of Tyrese Campbell or Steven Fletcher. Maja could yet provide a threat as a substitute too.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips

Wright-Phillips put in a good shift against Millwall last time out and Stoke City fans’ calls for him to play more often are more than warranted. However, with such a bright talent, O’Neill and co will have to be careful to manage his minutes.

There would certainly be no complaints if Wright-Phillips started again, but he could free a spot for either Campbell or Abdallah Sima to come into the side as the Potters look to avoid pushing the exciting prodigy too early.