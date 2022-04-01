Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says Harry McKirdy is not out for the rest of the season.

Swindon Town hope to have their key man back as soon as possible as he fights back from a calf injury.

McKirdy, 25, is their top scorer this term on 18 goals in all competitions and has also chipped in with nine assists.

He remains out of action for tomorrow’s trip to Rochdale.

Garner has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser:

“No, it’s not an injury which will keep him out for the season. It will keep him out tomorrow, he’s responded well to treatment, and we’ll do everything we can to have him back as quickly as possible.”

Swindon Town eyeing promotion

Swindon Town have their sights firmly set on making the play-offs in this campaign as they look to return to League One.

The Robins were relegated from the third tier last season and have had a solid year under Garner.

They are currently 9th in the league table and are two points off the top seven with eight matches left to play.

McKirdy made the move to the County Ground last summer on a free transfer and that signing has turned out to be a masterstroke by the Wiltshire club.

His contract was due to expire this summer but the club managed to tie him down to a new one in January which was a big boost for them.

The former Aston Villa, Carlisle United and Port Vale has found a home at Swindon Town and they will be hoping they can keep hold of him for as long as possible.

McKirdy remains sidelined for now but is poised to return before the end of the season which is good news for his side.