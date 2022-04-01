Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Blackpool and Nottingham Forest to draw this weekend when the two sides meet at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool host Nottingham Forest in a huge game for Forests’ promotion race tomorrow lunchtime.

While Blackpool are battling to climb up the table, Forest’s goal will be to get as close to the play-off spots as they can.

Nottingham Forest currently sit 9th in the Championship, three points off the play-offs, but with two games in hand on a lot of clubs around them, they have the potential to be 3rd if they win those games in hand.

Blackpool on the other hand currently sit 13th.

Forest will be the favourites going into this game, but pundit Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted it to be a 2-2 draw on the day, saying:

“Is the play-off dream still alive for Blackpool? There is a big old gap between themselves and the top six, but if they keep on picking up points then you just never know.

“Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup dream is over, but now they can focus fully on the league. They are in a good spot with so many games in hand, but they will be aware that does not mean points on the board. I do think they will edge this one.”

The implications…

A draw for Forest wouldn’t help them in their promotion race, with Millwall only one point behind them. However, if they come out with a victory and other results go their way, they could finish the week as high as 7th in the table.

Blackpool would most likely take a draw from this game, but if they’re serious about pushing for the play-offs they can’t afford to drop points from here on out.

Overall, this is lining up to be a brilliant game of football and is a big game for both sides.

The game kicks off at 12:30 Saturday and will be live on Sky Sports Football.