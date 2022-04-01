Charlton Athletic host Lincoln City at The Valley in League One on Saturday.

The Addicks will be aiming to continue their great recent run of form, winning their last three league matches. The Londoners have also been a lot better defensively in recent fixtures, keeping four clean sheets in their last five games.

The Imps on the other hand will be eager to end their poor string of recent results, only being able to win one of their last five matches. Lincoln City have been one of the surprises of this season, being unable to build upon their previous success now finding themselves just above the relegation zone.

If Charlton Athletic are victorious, it could seem them move above Accrington Stanley and Cheltenham Town in twelfth place.

Lincoln City would stay in eighteenth position if they take all three points but would move two points closer to Burton Albion.

Charlton Athletic team news

Striker Chuks Aneke is unavailable after picking up a muscle injury in February against Bolton Wanderers.

Centre-back Ryan Inniss injured his thigh against Sheffield Wednesday two months ago and will not be up for selection.

Predicted XI

MacGillivray (GK)

Purrington

Lavelle

Clare

Matthews

Gilbey

Dobson

Fraser

Blackett-Taylor

Washington

Stockley

Charlton Athletic will be aiming to pick up from where they left with momentum very much in their favour at the moment. It has been a miraculous turn around since the appointment of Johnnie Jackson, moving away from the relegation battle and now comfortably sitting in mid-table.

The strike partnership of Conor Washington and Jayden Stockley could possibly run the show against a Lincoln City side that are currently struggling for form.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.