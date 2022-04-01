Blackburn Rovers face Coventry City this weekend in another important match in the Championship’s play-off picture.

Blackburn Rovers are in need of a win against the Sky Blues as a poor run of form puts them at risk of falling out of the play-offs. As it stands, Tony Mowbray’s men sit in 6th, two points ahead of Middlesbrough who have two games in hand.

Coventry City’s patchy form in 2022 has left them in 11th, six points away from the play-offs. Mark Robins’ side can be proud of their achievements though, and a late charge for the top six isn’t completely out of the question.

The tie could be vital for Blackburn Rovers’ play-off hopes, and here we look at two players Mowbray could consider dropping ahead of the game…

Sam Gallagher

Despite managing a decent seven goals and three assists this season, it hasn’t been the easiest campaign for Gallagher. The striker has often played through injuries and has been deployed out wide, preventing him from gaining any real momentum in the second half of the season. Gallagher was brilliant as a substitute against Derby County last month, so maybe he could have a similar impact against Robins’ side.

A drop to the bench could be beneficial for Rovers, but with question marks still surrounding Ben Brereton Diaz’s fitness, Gallagher may well keep his place in the starting XI against Coventry City.

John Buckley

There is no doubt that Buckley can be one of Blackburn Rovers’ best players on his day, but he has been moved around quite a lot in 2022, sometimes operating as a centre-forward in a false nine despite his best position being in a deeper role.

Buckley was one of the standouts earlier this season but he has struggled for consistency in recent months, so it could be worth dropping him to the bench to allow for Bradley Dack or someone else to come in, or to free Reda Khadra to play in a more advanced role.