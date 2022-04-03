Rotherham United take on League Two Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Millers entered the international break on poor form, picking up just one win in their previous five games, but still find themselves at the top of the League One table.

The U’s are in 10th place of the fourth tier and are eyeing a play-off season following their promotion from the National League last season.

Paul Warne has confirmed that he’s going to go strong for this game with a trophy on the line, so here are two players Warne could consider dropping ahead of the game.

Shane Ferguson

The Northern Ireland international has struggled to impress recently, but due to injuries in his position, has managed 30 league appearances this term, scoring one and assisting thrice from left-wing-back.

The 30-year-old had a performance to forget against Shrewsbury Town last time out, and he could well be replaced ahead of today’s tie. The most likely to replace him would be Mickel Miller, with Jordi Osei-Tutu also able to play on the left-hand side.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

This isn’t performance-based, but Huddersfield Town loanee Edmonds-Green could make way from the starting XI. The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries in the past few months and hasn’t really got into the side since returning.

Wes Harding would be the likely counterpart to come in, who for some reason hasn’t played many minutes recently, despite being one of the Millers’ most consistent performers.

The game at the national stadium gets underway at 3pm this afternoon, with it being live on Sky Sports.