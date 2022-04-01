QPR host Fulham in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Fulham make the short trip across west London tomorrow afternoon to face QPR, who’ve dropped out of the Championship’s play-off places after a tough run of form.

They’ve lost four of their last five in the league. Marco Silva’s Fulham meanwhile have an eight-point lead at the top of the table despite defeat v West Brom last time out.

QPR team news

QPR saw Chris Willock ruled out until the end of the season earlier this month. It’s a huge blow for the R’s who also saw David Marshall ruled out until the summer.

Elsewhere, Mark Warburton’s goalkeeper crisis remains with Jordan Archer (shoulder), Joe Walsh (hand) and Seny Dieng (quad) all sidelined.

Lyndon Dykes could be in line for his return to action after featuring for Scotland over the international break.

Predicted XI

Westwood (GK)

McCallum

Dunne

Dickie

Barbet

Odubajo

Field

Johansen

Amos

Chair

Gray

We could see a number of changes to the side that lost v Peterborough United last time out. Names like Albert Adomah have dropped off in recent weeks and so Moses Odubajo could come back into the side at right-back.

Elsewhere, the more experienced Yoann Barbet could be preferred to Dion Sanderson at the back, who struggled v Posh.

Andre Gray should keep his spot in attack though Warburton will be pleased to have both Charlie Austin and Dykes at his disposal now.

The game kicks off at 3:00pm tomorrow afternoon.