Sunderland boss Alex Neil says there is a question mark over whether Aiden McGeady will play again this season, reports James Hunter.

Sunderland have been without the winger for the past few months.

McGeady, 35, suffered a knee ligament injury back in November in a fixture against Shrewsbury Town and has been sidelined since then.

He may well be out until the end of the campaign, with Chronicle Live reporter Hunter tweeting (see below):

Alex Neil says there's a question mark over whether Aiden McGeady will play again this season. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) April 1, 2022

Blow for Sunderland

McGeady’s creativity and experience will have come in very handy for Sunderland as they chase down promotion to the Championship.

He has made 16 appearances so far this term and has chipped in with three goals and four assists.

The Republic of Ireland international has been on the books at the Stadium of Light since 2017 and has played a total of 149 games for the North East club, scoring an impressive 36 goals and picking up 34 assists.

Sunderland are currently sat in 7th place in League One and are two points outside the play-offs behind 6th position Sheffield Wednesday.

They are praying that this is the year that they finally get out of the third tier and are back in action tomorrow after the international break against Gillingham at home.

This fresh McGeady news is a setback for the Black Cats but they have players in his position like Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke who can easily step up to the plate.

The veteran is out of contract this summer and the club have a big decision to make on his future.