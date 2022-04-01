Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said there are yet to be any conversations over a new contract as his deal closes in on expiry.

The 58-year-old has been in charge of Blackburn Rovers for over five years now, being appointed as manager in February 2017.

After being relegated at the end of the 2016/17 campaign, Mowbray brought the Ewood Park outfit back to the Championship and has since consolidated their place in the division, mounting a push for promotion this season.

However, there are still question marks surrounding his future in Lancashire, with his deal up at the end of the campaign.

Now, Mowbray has shed light on his contract situation, revealing there is yet to be any contact or any offer of a new deal with Blackburn Rovers. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he said:

“There’s no offer, there’s no discussions, no conversations.

“I’m anticipating trying to see this season through and then it’s the summer and I’ll be going away with my kids and my wife and see what life brings next for me.”

Biding their time…

With the Blackburn Rovers boss’ future still up in the air, the club aren’t rushing into a decision.

This season’s promotion push could end up being make or break. Many bids for the play-offs have fallen off before and after looking as though they could even fight for a top-two spot earlier this season, finishing outside the top six would be a big blow to Rovers.

The Venky’s have put a lot of money into the club over recent years, and they will be hoping their investment can help bring around on-pitch success. If they don’t see Mowbray as the man to bring them that, they may well be prompted into a change, but there’s no denying that the manager has played an important role in his time at Blackburn Rovers, bringing them back into the Championship and cementing their place in the division after some shaky years.

With Mowbray anticipating a summer decision, the focus will be on the promotion push until then. As it stands, Blackburn Rovers sit in 6th place with seven games remaining.