Hull City will not be signing Mesut Ozil this summer, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have been linked with a move for the Germany international over the past 24 hours.

The Tigers’ owner, Acun Ilicali, is a close associate of the current Fenerbahce playmaker.

However, Hull Live have poured cold water on the speculation.

No surprise Hull City move

Hull City are in for a busy summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their first full season under the management of Shota Arveladze.

You can see where the rumours have come from with Ilicali’s links to Ozil and a move to the Championship would have sent shockwaves through the Football League.

However, things like finances, playing at a lower level and location are a reality check that the Tigers would probably need to be in the Premier League to be able to lure someone of Ozil’s ilk to the MKM Stadium.