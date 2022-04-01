Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Huddersfield Town to come out as 2-1 victors as they make the short trip to Hull City this weekend.

Hull City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight with it being a big game for the away side in the promotion race.

Shota Arveladze’s side sit in 20th place of the table, but are arguably out of the relegation scrap as we enter the final months of the season. Last time out, the Tigers got an expected loss to the high-flying Luton Town, but beforehand, beat Coventry City 2-0 away from home in an inspiring performance.

As for Carlos Coberan’s side, they are on poor form with no wins in their last three outings, including two losses on the bounce in the last two games. The gap between them and others teams below them has now significantly decreased, making the play-off race in the third tier as close as ever.

The two sides now face off this weekend, and it’s the away side who have a lot more to play for, although Hull City will be looking to end their season on a high to prepare for the next.

Yorkshire clash

Sky Sports’ Prutton has predicted Huddersfield Town to meet expectations and come out with a narrow 2-1 win:

“Hull are in 20th place but a lot would have to go wrong for them between now and the end of the season for them to go down.

“This is a bigger game for Huddersfield. Two defeats on the bounce has seen them start to look down rather than up. They are still well placed, but teams are queuing up to take their spot in the play-offs. They need to respond with a win, and I think they’ll get it.”

The implications

A win would much rather suit Coberan’s side, but three points for Arveladze’s could edge them closer to confirming Championship safety for next season.

The Terriers could move as high as 3rd place and just six points behind Bournemouth in 2nd, whilst having the opportunity of going seven points clear in the top-six.

Hull City can go 16 points clear of the relegation zone and could start to eye a finish towards the midtable area.

The game gets underway at 3pm tomorrow afternoon.