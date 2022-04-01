Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said there are “lots of options” regarding Ismaila Coulibaly’s current situation as they look to avoid work permit issues derailing his future at Bramall Lane.

Coulibaly joined Beerschot V.A. on a three-year loan deal in the summer of 2020, running through to the end of the 2022/23 season.

However, The Star has now reported that post-Brexit employment legislation means Sheffield United have a decision to make over his future.

Speaking to The Star, Blades’ boss Heckingbottom has said that Coulibaly won’t “qualify” for Sheffield United at all next season if he spends the season with Beerschot in Belgium’s second-tier, stating that the midfielder could return to Bramall Lane, move elsewhere, or stay in Belgium.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“If he is in Belgium’s second division next year, he won’t qualify for us if we want him. If we want him, we’ll have to do it pretty quick. “There’s lots of options. He could come back here or go somewhere else. “He could stay where he is but if he does, there could be work permit difficulties.”