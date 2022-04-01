Nottingham Forest loan man Philip Zinckernagel is coy about his long-term future.

Nottingham Forest signed the winger last summer on a season-long loan deal from Watford.

Zinckernagel, 27, has since enjoyed plenty of first-team football with the Reds and has made 33 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals.

The former Denmark youth international is due to return to his parent club this summer.

Speaking about his future in a report by Nottinghamshire Live, he has said:

“I haven’t really thought about it, to be fair. I try to stay as much as I can in the moment, being at Forest and be the best of myself here, and then maybe take a decision after the season.

“I guess it kind of depends what happens to Forest and what happens to Watford as well. But the plan is obviously I’ll go back to Watford, that’s where I have a contract, that’s where I am being paid and where I’m supposed to be. But I haven’t thought too much about it.”

He added: “At the same time, I’m just trying to help Forest get into the top-six and the Premier League. That’s my goal right now, and then we’ll see what’s going to happen in the summer.”

Hit at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest landed him to add more competition and depth to their squad in attacking areas and he has since made a decent impression with the Championship outfit.

They have their sights firmly set on reaching the play-offs this term and are currently 9th in the league table, three points off the top six with 10 games left to play.

Watford signed Zinckernagel in January 2021 and he penned a bumper five-and-a-half year contract with the Hornets running until June 2026.

He scored once in 21 games for the Hertfordshire outfit last season to help them gain promotion to the top flight under former boss Xisco Munoz.

However, they let him head out the exit door after signing a host of players in his position in preparation for this campaign.

Zinckernagel is refusing to be drawn on his future at this moment in time as he looks to help Nottingham Forest go up, with Watford looking like they’re heading the other way down.

Steve Cooper’s side are back in action after the international break tomorrow away at Blackpool.