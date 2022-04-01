Hull City are ‘already down the road’ with their pursuit of Galatasaray attacker Ryan Babel, as detailed in a report by TEAMtalk.

Hull City are looking to lure the Holland international to the Championship this summer.

Babel, 35, is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

He was linked with the Tigers in the January transfer window in a report by Hull Live and it appears they are reigniting their interest in him.

Statement of intent by Hull City?

Hull City will be gearing up for their first full campaign under Acun Ilicali’s ownership of the club this summer but need to secure their status in the second tier first.

There is no doubt that Shota Arveladze’s side needs bolstering to avoid another year of competing at the bottom end of the division.

Babel is a vastly experienced player and is a big name in world football having had spells with the likes of Ajax, Liverpool, Hoffenheim, Fulham and Besiktas in the past.

He would give the Tigers more competition and depth in attacking areas but there would obviously be question marks over his age and whether he still had the fitness to complete a 46+ game season. Nevertheless, he would get bums on seats and sell shirts.

The former Premier League forward has been on the books at current side Galatasaray since 2019 and has made 92 appearances for the Turkish giants to date, chipping in with 15 goals and seven assists.