Stoke City loan man Liam Moore has confirmed he will not play again this season after picking up an injury.

Moore, 29, joined Stoke City on loan in the January transfer window, arriving from fellow Championship side Reading.

Since then, the central defender has played six times for the Potters, with his last outing coming in the 2-0 win over Millwall in the final game before the international break. However, it has now emerged that the win against the Lions may end up being Moore’s last in a Stoke City shirt.

Moore has announced on his Instagram that an injury has cut short his season.

The Jamaican international has said he will be taking this as a chance to recover and rebuild, also moving to thank everyone at Stoke City for their help during his time at the bet365 Stadium.

Will Moore play for the Potters again?

Although the former Leicester City man’s season is over, judging by previous words, there may be a chance he plays for the club again.

Moore’s contract with Reading expires at the end of next season, and the player said upon joining the Potters that he would be playing to earn a long-term stay with Michael O’Neill’s side. It remains unknown if the club would be interested in signing the centre-back on a permanent basis, but certainly held an interest in doing so earlier this year.

He faces an uncertain future with the Royals after his January exit and losing the captaincy earlier in the campaign, so the door could open for a permanent move if the relevant parties want a deal to be done.