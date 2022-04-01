Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says Cauley Woodrow is poised to miss at least the next two games as he continues to fight back from injury.

Barnsley are back in action tomorrow at home to Reading in a big game at the bottom end of the Championship.

Woodrow, 27, has been out since December with an ankle injury and is back training on the grass.

He is set to sit out again against the Royals and is also likely to miss the clash against Millwall next weekend too.

Asbaghi has delivered this update on his situation, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“He is out training on the grass, and he is working a little bit with the ball now. It is too early for this game (Reading at home on Saturday), and probably for the next, but I am hoping he will contribute this season.”

In terms of other injury news, defender Aapo Halme has been ruled out for the next couple of weeks, whilst striker Victor Adeboyejo is fit again.

Barnsley need Woodrow back

Getting Woodrow back will be a big boost to Barnsley and their hopes of staying up this term.

The striker has been a key player for the Yorkshire club over the past few years and has scored 53 goals in 151 games in all competitions for them to date. His contract at Oakwell expires in the summer of 2023 meaning he has another 12 months left yet.

Asbaghi’s men are currently 22nd in the league table and are five points behind Reading having played the same amount of games.

The Tykes have seven matches left to save themselves and based on their boss’ comments prior to this weekend, they could have Woodrow back for their last five as they look to claw themselves out of the relegation zone.