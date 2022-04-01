Millwall’s loaned-out striker Isaac Olaofe has confirmed his desire to sign a new contract with the Lions this summer.

Olaofe, who is currently away from The Den on loan, is preparing for a trip to Wembley as Sutton United prepare to face League One leaders Rotherham United in the Papa John’s Trophy final this weekend.

The 22-year-old is currently enduring his third spell with the League Two club, first joining on a short-term deal in February 2020 before returning later in the year to help them win promotion to the Football League. This season has seen Olaofe net eight times in 26 games across all competitions, but with his Millwall deal up in the summer, there is some uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.

Now, as quoted by the South London Press, Olaofe has confirmed his desire to extend his stay with Millwall.

The striker stated that he wants to help Sutton United win the Papa John’s Trophy and earn promotion before extending his stay at The Den. Here’s what he had to say:

“What I’d like to happen is Sutton win at Wembley and also get promoted – then me extend my stay at Millwall.

“That is my ideal scenario.”

A first-team role at Millwall?

Olaofe is yet to make his first appearance for Millwall, but his exploits with Sutton United over the past two years won’t have done his hopes of earning a place in Gary Rowett’s side any harm.

Overall, he has netted 23 goals in 68 games, and there is still time to add to that total before the season’s end.

Speaking on Olaofe back in November, Rowett left the door open to possibly bringing the likes of both the striker and fellow academy graduate Tyler Burey into the first-team, so the opportunity may arise for the Sutton United loan man to stake a claim for a senior role. Since then, Burey has become a regular at The Den, so there is some hope for Olaofe if he extends his stay with Millwall.