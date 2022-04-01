Bolton Wanderers make the journey to the DW Stadium to face local rivals Wigan Athletic in League One on Saturday.

The Trotters will be looking to gain a bit consistency in the league, winning two of their last five games. Bolton Wanderers though have also been solid away from home recently, picking up three wins in their last five matches on the road.

The Latics have won four of their last five fixtures in League One, helping to keep them in the automatic promotion spots. The DW Stadium has been a fortress this season with Wigan Athletic losing only once in their last five home games.

A win for the Wanderers could see them jump above Portsmouth into 10th place, putting them on 61 points,

The Latics could possibly go top of the league if they are able to claim all three points on Saturday.

Bolton Wanderers team news

Welsh international Josh Sheehan looks set to miss the rest of the season after injuring his ACL in November against Stockport County. Veteran midfielder Kieran Lee is also ruled out, undergoing heel surgery in February.

Gethin Jones is set to make a return to the squad after not featuring since January due to a fractured fibia and Lloyd Isgrove is set to spend time out with another hamstring injury.

Loanee Marlon Fossey is unlikely to appear again for the Trotters this season after tearing his meniscus.

Predicted XI

Trafford (GK)

Johnston

Santos

Aimson

John

Morley

Williams

Sadlier

Afolayan

Charles

Bakayoko

Bolton Wanderers face a tough task against their rivals who have looked unstoppable for a large portion of the season. It has been a solid campaign for Ian Evatt’s men who have pretty much secured League One status for another season after looking like they could drop out of the football league not long ago.

Centre-back Ricardo Santos has been dominant all season and could make a difference if the Trotters are going to get the better of the Latics, with Dion Charles proving to be a threat for Bolton since joining as well.

The match kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.