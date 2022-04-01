QPR host league leaders and west London neighbours Fulham in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

QPR went into this international break on the back of some poor form. The R’s have won just one of their last five in the league, losing four of those to find themselves in 8th place of the table.

Fulham meanwhile have steamrolled the Championship this season and look set to claim the title on their way to promotion to the Premier League.

It promises to be a tough afternoon for an out of sorts QPR side, and here we look at two players Warburton could consider dropping ahead of tomorrow’s game…

Sam McCallum

The man on loan from Norwich City looked like a really keen addition to the squad at the start of the season. But a hamstring injury kept him sidelined for a large part of the season and he’s not really looked the same since returning.

Warburton doesn’t have hordes of left-backs to choose from and so McCallum could well keep his place in the side despite the defeat v Peterborough United last time out. But should Lee Wallace be fit to feature then he could be a better, more reliable option.

Dion Sanderson

This is another on loan player who is yet to make a serious impression. QPR fans expected a lot from the highly-rated Wolves man after he joined on loan in January, and he’s been a useful addition with Sanderson’s presence allowing Warburton to rotate his back-three.

But Sanderson had a tough afternoon against Peterborough. Yoann Barbet has struggled in recent weeks and lost his place in the side, but could come back in to offer more experience across the back-line v Fulham.

The game v Fulham is a huge one for QPR, with a win able to see them back into the top-six and able to instil some much-needed belief back into the players and fans ahead of the season finale.