Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says he still hopes to give Tottenham Hotspur loan man Nile John an opportunity before the end of the season.

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign the youngster on loan in the January transfer window.

Spurs let the teenager head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

However, the midfielder is yet to make a single appearance for the League One side.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“I don’t pick a team to suit Tottenham – I pick a team to suit me and Charlton, that’s my business. I’ve no issue with the lad, he’s continued to train hard and I’d like to give him an opportunity [before the end of the season].”

Why isn’t John playing for Charlton Athletic?

Charlton Athletic have too many players ahead of him in the pecking order in central midfield. The likes of George Dobson, Alex Gilbey, Albie Morgan and January recruit Scott Fraser are proving too hard to get past.

The above players are still most likely all going to be at The Valley in the next campaign so Jackson may be playing them to get them into the rhythm of playing every week, whereas John is poised to go back to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

It is a shame for him that he isn’t getting game time during his first ever loan spell away from his parent club but it has transpired that the Addicks aren’t the right club for him.

In hindsight Spurs should have probably sent him to a League Two side or a lower end League One outfit if they wanted him to play regular football.

John joined his parent club back in 2016 from Brentford and has since made two first-team appearances. He doesn’t have a divine right to walk straight into Charlton Athletic’s starting XI but that’s not to say he won’t get some minutes between now and the end of the season, especially since the team have all but secured their status in the third tier with their previous three wins on the spin.