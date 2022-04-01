West Brom have opened contract talks with Dara O’Shea.

West Brom are keen to keep hold of the defender and have begun negotiations over an extension to his deal, as per The Athletic (via West Brom News).

O’Shea, 23, sees his current contract expire at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent at the end of June as things stand.

The centre-back has missed a lot of football this term and has made just eight Championship appearances, chipping in with a couple of goals.

Key player for West Brom

He is highly-rated by the Baggies and losing him for free this summer would be a huge blow, hence why they are pushing to make him put pen-to-paper.

Steve Bruce’s side are 12th in the league table and are seven points off the play-offs with eight games left to play. It appears unlikely they will make the top six due to the amount of teams in between them and 6th place and another year in the second tier is a distinct possibility.

O’Shea is an established player at this level now and helped West Brom gain promotion in 2020 under Slavisa Jokanovic.

He joined the Midlands club back in 2017 having previously played for St. Kevin’s Boys and has played 60 times for the first-team now, as well as having loan spells away at Hereford and Exeter City to gain experience.

The Baggies are back in action after the international break away to rivals Birmingham City on Sunday having drawn their last game against Bristol City 2-2.