Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Chris Gunter and Jake Forster-Caskey have both trained ahead of this weekend’s game.

Charlton Athletic are back in action tomorrow at home to Lincoln City.

The Addicks are in confident mood at the moment after winning their last three games on the spin.

They beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0 away last time out thanks to Jayden Stockley’s second-half goal and will be eager to build on that result against the Imps.

Jackson has provided this update on Gunter and Forster-Caskey ahead of the match, as per the club’s official website:

“Everyone came through the game last weekend fine. Chris Gunter played 60 minutes for Wales during the week, he came through that fine and he trained today.

“Jake got through his 90 minutes with the U23s fine. It’s great that he got a whole game in. It’s three games he’s played for the U23s now and he trained today as well.”

Charlton Athletic have selection decisions to make

Gunter has been on international duty with Wales but is in contention to return to the side against Lincoln City. The defender hasn’t featured for Charlton Athletic since their 2-1 defeat to Accrington Stanley on 12th March.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and the club has a decision to make on his long-term future. He has been on the books at The Valley since October 2020 and has made 22 appearances in all competitions this term.

Forster-Caskey will be hoping to play a key role in the remaining games of this term having missed the whole of the campaign so far.

The midfielder, who has played for the London side since 2017, has been getting plenty of U23s minutes under his belt over the past couple of weeks against Watford, Peterborough United and QPR.

He has been missed by his teammates in the middle of the park and is now back training ahead of this weekend.