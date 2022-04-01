Millwall travel to Bedfordshire to face Luton Town in the Championship on Saturday.

The Lions will be hoping to return to form after losing their first league game the other week since their 3-0 defeat against Fulham in February. Gary Rowett’s men do not score a lot of goal but they very rarely concede many, keeping five clean sheets in their last six matches.

The Hatters on the other hand will be aiming to win their third consecutive game after convincingly dispatching Hull City and Preston North End. Luton Town have been one of the surprises of the season, currently sitting in third place and within touching distance of the automatic places.

A win for Millwall could see them move up into seventh place, just one point away from Blackburn Rovers who are sitting in the last play-off spot.

If The Hatters are successful, they could close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places to just three points.

Millwall team news

Loanee Oliver Burke is currently recovering from a hamstring injury but could possibly be named in the squad for Saturday. Defender Shaun Hutchinson is side-lined indefinitely after suffering a calf injury.

Luke Freeman injured his hamstring in February, ruling him out for the weekend. Ryan Leonard is still having treatment for an ankle injury that he picked up in December during a training session.

Youngster Nana Boateng is also questionable after damaging his ankle last month.

Predicted XI



Bialkowski (GK)

Wallace

Cooper

Ballard

Ojo

Saville

Mitchell

McNamara

Wallace

Bennett

Burey

Rowett has built a solid Millwall side who could possibly sneak into a play-off spot before the season is over. After their recent hiccup against strugglers Stoke City, The Lions will surely be aiming to get back on track.

The return of Sheyi Ojo could prove to be a useful one, bolstering the attacking threat alongside playmaker Jed Wallace. However, with the recent form that Luton Town are in it may be a busy day at the office for Millwall’s defence.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.