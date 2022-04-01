Sheffield Wednesday will be on the lookout for defenders this summer, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday will be eyeing some defensive additions in preparation for next season, regardless of what league they find themselves in.

The Owls only have Dominic Iorfa contracted in that department beyond this summer with decisions needed to be made on Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley, who are both out of contract at the end of June.

Loan players Jordan Storey, Harlee Dean and Lewis Gibson are all also due to return to their respective clubs once their loan deals expire which will leave a big void to fill.

Sheffield Wednesday eyeing promotion

Sheffield Wednesday are currently 6th in the League One table and are clinging on to their place in the top six by a thread right now with Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers breathing down their neck.

Darren Moore has done an impressive job this term under difficult circumstances and will be confident his side can get over the line and into the play-offs.

The Yorkshire side have seven games left to play of the campaign and are back in action tomorrow at home to AFC Wimbledon, who make the journey to Hillsborough under the guidance of new manager Mark Bowen.

In terms of their current defence, Sheffield Wednesday have conceded 42 goals in their 39 league matches this season with only six teams in the league holding a better defensive record.

It appears additions will be on the way for the Owls in the next transfer window but for now they will be solely focused on promotion.